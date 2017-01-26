Ex-NC State basketball star Charles Shackleford found dead
Police in North Carolina say former North Carolina State basketball star Charles Shackleford has been found dead in his home. He was 50. Kinston police spokesman Woody Spencer said Shackleford's body was found there Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|7 min
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|221
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|6 hr
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC