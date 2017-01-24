DSI Comedy Theater Announces 2017 North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival 2/15-25
February brings DSI Comedy Theater's largest event of the year. This year, it is giving DSI a chance to showcase a new direction and continue it's 17 year tradition of showcasing comedy from up and down the east coast and across the country.
