Deputies: Seven dogs found shot, killed along road in Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after seven dogs were found shot and killed along the same road. According to deputies, the bodies of the dogs were found along Morgan Academy Road last Friday, but appear to have been there for some time.

