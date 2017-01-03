Deputies: Missing North Carolina teen...

Deputies: Missing North Carolina teen spotted in South Carolina

12 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Missing out of Brunswick County since Tuesday morning, Macayla Wallace, 14, and 16-year-old River Boyd were allegedly seen traveling on foot Wednesday afternoon near Hwy 95 in Hamer, South Carolina. According to a witness, Wallace had her hair dyed dark red and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

