Cooper makes a colossal blunder

Roy Cooper spent his last few weeks as governor-elect of North Carolina attacking the state legislature for encroaching on the separation of powers, weakening the rule of law, subverting the will of the voters, and hurrying new policies through too quickly, without adequate discussion or consultation. Roy Cooper then spent his initial few days as governor of North Carolina doing precisely what he'd accused the legislature of doing - and giving himself an unnecessary black eye.

