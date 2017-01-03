Cooper makes a colossal blunder

Cooper makes a colossal blunder

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

Roy Cooper spent his last few weeks as governor-elect of North Carolina attacking the state legislature for encroaching on the separation of powers, weakening the rule of law, subverting the will of the voters, and hurrying new policies through too quickly, without adequate discussion or consultation. Roy Cooper then spent his initial few days as governor of North Carolina doing precisely what he'd accused the legislature of doing - and giving himself an unnecessary black eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 13 hr spocko 104
Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15) Jan 7 DogDay in Wilson NC 3
Shana Colleen Young Jan 4 girl scout pout 1
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... Jan 3 Gremlin 5
News In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b... Jan 2 Fcvk tRump 3
News 16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year Jan 1 Abrahammock Regions 9
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,642 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC