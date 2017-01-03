Cooper makes a colossal blunder
Roy Cooper spent his last few weeks as governor-elect of North Carolina attacking the state legislature for encroaching on the separation of powers, weakening the rule of law, subverting the will of the voters, and hurrying new policies through too quickly, without adequate discussion or consultation. Roy Cooper then spent his initial few days as governor of North Carolina doing precisely what he'd accused the legislature of doing - and giving himself an unnecessary black eye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|13 hr
|spocko
|104
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Jan 7
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
|Shana Colleen Young
|Jan 4
|girl scout pout
|1
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|Jan 3
|Gremlin
|5
|In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b...
|Jan 2
|Fcvk tRump
|3
|16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year
|Jan 1
|Abrahammock Regions
|9
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC