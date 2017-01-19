Cooper hopeful on Medicaid expansion despite Trump, lawsuit
Gov. Roy Cooper says he's still hopeful North Carolina will expand Medicaid coverage even with Donald Trump entering the White House and litigation saying Cooper can't seek it on his own. Cooper told reporters Thursday that his goal is to find options to make more citizens healthier and inject federal expansion funds into the state.
