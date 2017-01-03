Computer problems delay flights at No...

Computer problems delay flights at North Carolina airport

16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Technicians at Raleigh-Durham International Airport are working to fix a computer problem that officials say has led to flight delays from one of its terminals. A statement on the airport's website says United, American and Delta have announced some of their flights have been canceled because of the problem.

