Computer problems delay flights at North Carolina airport
" Technicians at Raleigh-Durham International Airport are working to fix a computer problem that officials say has led to flight delays from one of its terminals. A statement on the airport's website says United, American and Delta have announced some of their flights have been canceled because of the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|1 hr
|Kizzes6384
|109
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|19 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Jan 7
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
|Shana Colleen Young
|Jan 4
|girl scout pout
|1
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|Jan 3
|Gremlin
|5
|In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b...
|Jan 2
|Fcvk tRump
|3
|16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year
|Jan 1
|Abrahammock Regions
|9
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC