College Day held for students continuing their education
Vance-Granville Community College hosted admissions officers from four-year colleges and universities Dec. 8 on VGCC's main campus. The event was VGCC's annual College Day, which allows students to obtain important information about transfer requirements, financial aid and scholarships that can help them take the next steps in their educational journeys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year
|2 hr
|Abrahammock Regions
|9
|In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b...
|6 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Sat
|FormerParatrooper
|60
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Sat
|Dr Wu
|3
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 30
|Randy Cummings
|4
|7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in...
|Dec 26
|everyone
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|Dec 25
|Hoax News
|24
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC