College Day held for students continuing their education

Vance-Granville Community College hosted admissions officers from four-year colleges and universities Dec. 8 on VGCC's main campus. The event was VGCC's annual College Day, which allows students to obtain important information about transfer requirements, financial aid and scholarships that can help them take the next steps in their educational journeys.

