Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for same-sex marriage
There are 5 comments on the Q-Notes story from 14 hrs ago, titled Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for same-sex marriage. In it, Q-Notes reports that:
Published: January 27, 2017 in Featured Stories , News Updated: January 26, 2017 at 5:59 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Lonnie Billard filed suit against the Charlotte Catholic High School who fired him once his marriage plans were made public on a Facebook post. CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Charlotte teacher has initiated a lawsuit alleging discrimination on the basis of sexuality.
#1 Friday
Soon this will be the new 401k plan for lay teachers in Catholic schools - come out as being in a same sex marriage, get fired, sue.
The RCC will have to resort to arguing that the same sex marriage in question is like a Green Card marriage, a pretense only to obtain some benefit.
#2 Friday
We should put out a puff of pink smoke and make Lonnie the Pope of the GAY Catholic Church
.
All those old nasty homophobic hate church people can scream and pound sand
.
They are no longer relevant
#3 Friday
Male queers suck!!!
#4 Friday
Mr. Felch, are you a topix employee or a member of the clergy? Which?
#5 Friday
Suction supports life
.
Lose suction and you're dead
