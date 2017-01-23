Charlotte attorney disbarred after being accused of having sex with...
A Charlotte, North Carolina, attorney accused of having sex with several of his immigration clients has been disbarred, officials said. According to the court filing, attorney Chris Greene voluntarily surrendered his license after he agreed that he could not defend the charges against him and that he had inappropriate contact with some of his clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|56 min
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|219
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|22 hr
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Mon
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Sun
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Jan 17
|FormerParatrooper
|146
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC