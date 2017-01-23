Charlotte attorney disbarred after be...

Charlotte attorney disbarred after being accused of having sex with...

WFTV Orlando

A Charlotte, North Carolina, attorney accused of having sex with several of his immigration clients has been disbarred, officials said. According to the court filing, attorney Chris Greene voluntarily surrendered his license after he agreed that he could not defend the charges against him and that he had inappropriate contact with some of his clients.

