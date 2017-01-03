Butterfield: Congressional Democrats - in a defensive mode'

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., began his seventh term representing the First Congressional District of North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives when he was sworn into the 115th Congress on January 3. North Carolina's First District encompasses much of Durham and the congressman said he was honored to once again be voted into an office representing over 733,000 North Carolinians. But in a recent interview, Butterfield reflected on his political party's recent loss of authority in the federal government.

