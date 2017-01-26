Big goalie, little kid dominate All-Star Skills Competition
President Donald Trump bars all refugees from entering the United States for four months _ and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely _ declaring the ban necessary to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from... Confusion, worry and outrage are growing as President Donald Trump's crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries takes effect President Donald Trump says his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority nations is being done in the name of national security President Donald Trump says his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority nations is being done in the name of national security The federal trial of the South Carolina man who slaughtered nine Bible study participants has come and gone, with Dylann Roof's death sentence assuring he will spend the rest of his limited days in prison The federal trial of the South Carolina man who slaughtered nine Bible study ... (more)
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|10 hr
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Fri
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|221
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|Fri
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|2
