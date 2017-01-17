Barbecued and smoked meat tied to risk of death from breast cancer
Women who eat a lot of grilled, smoked and barbecued meats and develop breast cancer may be more likely to die from their cancer than those who eat less of these foods, a U.S. study suggests. A higher intake of barbecued, smoked or grilled meat before diagnosis was also associated with 23 percent higher odds of death from all causes, the study found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Wed
|Solarman
|3
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Wed
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|215
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Tue
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Tue
|FormerParatrooper
|146
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|Jan 10
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC