Baggage Handler Trapped in Cargo Hold During Flight

United Airlines is investigating how a baggage handler became trapped in the cargo hold of a regional jetliner during an hour-long flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington's Dulles International Airport. The man was found unharmed after United Airlines Flight 6060 landed at Dulles on New Year's Day, according to a statement from United.

