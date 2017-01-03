Baggage Handler Trapped in Cargo Hold During Flight
United Airlines is investigating how a baggage handler became trapped in the cargo hold of a regional jetliner during an hour-long flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington's Dulles International Airport. The man was found unharmed after United Airlines Flight 6060 landed at Dulles on New Year's Day, according to a statement from United.
