Baggage handler found locked in hold ...

Baggage handler found locked in hold of Charlotte-Washington flight

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A baggage handler was found inside the cargo hold of a plane that had flown into Washington D.C. from Charlotte, North Carolina, airline staff said on Monday. Officials were still trying to find out how the man ended up locked in with the luggage on United Express flight 6060, United Airlines [UALCO.UL] spokeswoman Erin Benson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 9 min okimar 73
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... 4 hr Ralph 7
News In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b... Mon Fcvk tRump 3
News 16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year Sun Abrahammock Regions 9
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 30 Randy Cummings 4
News 7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in... Dec 26 everyone 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,353

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC