Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins with author
Backlash over Texas' efforts to adopt anti-LGBT bathroom laws has begun, with a bestselling author snubbing lawmakers and Dallas civic leaders warning major sporting events could go elsewhere. Republican legislator Rep. Matt Schaefer fired back Wednesday with a proposal to restrict lawmakers and others in the Texas capitol to using public bathrooms according to their "biological sex."
