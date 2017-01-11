Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill...

Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins with author

Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Backlash over Texas' efforts to adopt anti-LGBT bathroom laws has begun, with a bestselling author snubbing lawmakers and Dallas civic leaders warning major sporting events could go elsewhere. Republican legislator Rep. Matt Schaefer fired back Wednesday with a proposal to restrict lawmakers and others in the Texas capitol to using public bathrooms according to their "biological sex."

