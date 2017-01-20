Autopsy: Man shot 10 times by police ...

Autopsy: Man shot 10 times by police trying to serve warrant

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

An autopsy report says a North Carolina man shot and killed by police who were trying to serve a search warrant last November suffered 10 gunshot wounds. The Salisbury Post reports the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said 22-year-old Ferguson Claude Laurent Jr., who was black, had 10 gunshot wounds, including one in the head and five in the torso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 4 hr Buns2836 144
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Thu Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi... Thu Phyllis Schlafly ... 4
News Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr... Jan 10 TerriB1 1
Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15) Jan 7 DogDay in Wilson NC 3
Shana Colleen Young Jan 4 girl scout pout 1
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... Jan 3 Gremlin 5
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC