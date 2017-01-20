Autopsy: Man shot 10 times by police trying to serve warrant
An autopsy report says a North Carolina man shot and killed by police who were trying to serve a search warrant last November suffered 10 gunshot wounds. The Salisbury Post reports the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said 22-year-old Ferguson Claude Laurent Jr., who was black, had 10 gunshot wounds, including one in the head and five in the torso.
