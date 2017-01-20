As Obamacare Repeal Heats Up, Newly Insured North Carolinians Fret
Hawes, 55, is from Charlotte, N.C. She ended up going without insurance for a few years, but in 2015 she bought coverage on HealthCare.gov, the Affordable Care Act marketplace, with the help of a big subsidy. "I was born with heart trouble and I also had, in 2003, open-heart surgery," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|3 hr
|berklee
|143
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|22 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|Jan 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Jan 7
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
|Shana Colleen Young
|Jan 4
|girl scout pout
|1
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|Jan 3
|Gremlin
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC