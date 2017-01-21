Animal Control in North Carolina saves puppies from being buried alive
Wayne County animal control officers said a Goldsboro couple fatally shot the older dogs and were going to bury alive the abandoned puppies. "They had already been placed on top of the deceased, and was fixing to be covered," animal control officer James Smith said.
