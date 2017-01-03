Anemia protects children against bloo...

Anemia protects children against blood-stage malaria in Africa, UNC study finds

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Iron deficiency is the most common nutritional deficiency in the world and causes long-term adverse consequences in children. However, concerns remain about the safety of iron supplements, particularly for children in malaria-endemic countries lacking adequate access to health services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 10 hr Charm2176 91
Shana Colleen Young Wed girl scout pout 1
News In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b... Wed Truth 4
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... Jan 3 Ralph 7
News 16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year Jan 1 Abrahammock Regions 9
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 30 Randy Cummings 4
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,779

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC