Aide to Maryland lawmaker fired after he's revealed as creator of fake news site
A Republican legislative aide in Maryland who was behind a fake news site that accused Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of election-rigging was fired on Wednesday. Del. David Vogt, R-Frederick, said he terminated Cameron Harris "on the spot" after learning he was the mastermind behind ChristianTimesNewspaper.com and its fabricated Sept.
Read more at Star Tribune.
