ACU Foundation Announces Ratings for the 2016 meeting of the North Carolina General Assembly
The American Conservative Union Foundation released its 2016 ratings of the North Carolina General Assembly. In our sixth year of rating the state, ACU found that Republican legislators voted less conservatively compared to last year, with the overall Republican average decreasing by 17 points- from 86/100 in 2015, to 69/100 in 2016.
