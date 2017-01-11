5 North Carolina stores fined for err...

5 North Carolina stores fined for erroneous price scans

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: FOX Carolina

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that the North Carolina Agriculture Department and the Consumer Service's Standards Division released information about the excessive error rate at the stores. A Wal-Mart and an Office Depot store in Durham, a CVS and a Staples store in Winston-Salem and a Dollar General in Dublin have been fined for the mistakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 56 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 112
News Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr... Tue TerriB1 1
Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15) Jan 7 DogDay in Wilson NC 3
Shana Colleen Young Jan 4 girl scout pout 1
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... Jan 3 Gremlin 5
News In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b... Jan 2 Fcvk tRump 3
News 16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year Jan 1 Abrahammock Regions 9
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,817,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC