3 more states are proposing 'bathroom bills' that critics are...

Lawmakers in three states have filed bills that would regulate bathroom access in public buildings, despite cries from critics who call the bills discriminatory against transgender residents. Language used in the proposed "bathroom bills" - filed in Texas on Thursday, and Virginia and Kentucky earlier this week - mirrors that of North Carolina's House Bill 2, a law that polarized the nation and led to hundreds of millions of dollars of lost statewide revenue.

