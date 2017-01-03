3 more states are proposing 'bathroom...

3 more states are proposing 'bathroom bills' that critics are...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Lawmakers in three states have filed bills that would regulate bathroom access in public buildings, despite cries from critics who call the bills discriminatory against transgender residents. Language used in the proposed "bathroom bills" - filed in Texas on Thursday, and Virginia and Kentucky earlier this week - mirrors that of North Carolina's House Bill 2, a law that polarized the nation and led to hundreds of millions of dollars of lost statewide revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 10 hr Charm2176 91
Shana Colleen Young Wed girl scout pout 1
News In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b... Wed Truth 4
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... Jan 3 Ralph 7
News 16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year Jan 1 Abrahammock Regions 9
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 30 Randy Cummings 4
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,788

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC