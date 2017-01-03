2-time Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton retiring
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof deserves the death penalty because he painstakingly chose to kill nine black parishioners over the color of their skin and felt no remorse, a federal prosecutor said... Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof spoke to the jury for the first time at his death penalty trial Wednesday, telling them there's nothing wrong with him psychologically and that he is not trying to keep... A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|52 min
|FormerParatrooper
|82
|In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b...
|7 hr
|Truth
|4
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|Tue
|Ralph
|7
|16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year
|Jan 1
|Abrahammock Regions
|9
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 30
|Randy Cummings
|4
|7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in...
|Dec 26
|everyone
|1
