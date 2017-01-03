2-time Olympic decathlon champion Ash...

2-time Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton retiring

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof deserves the death penalty because he painstakingly chose to kill nine black parishioners over the color of their skin and felt no remorse, a federal prosecutor said... Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof spoke to the jury for the first time at his death penalty trial Wednesday, telling them there's nothing wrong with him psychologically and that he is not trying to keep... A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 52 min FormerParatrooper 82
News In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b... 7 hr Truth 4
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... Tue Ralph 7
News 16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year Jan 1 Abrahammock Regions 9
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 30 Randy Cummings 4
News 7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in... Dec 26 everyone 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,939 • Total comments across all topics: 277,607,409

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC