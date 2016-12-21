Virginia Port Authority Foreign-Trade Zone Now Crosses Into North Carolina

Talk of foreign-trade zones is enough to make some folks' eyes glaze over, but if your business involves moving stuff in and out of ports, FTZs can be a big deal. Bottom line: They're federally approved locations that allow the deferral, reduction or elimination of customs duties on imported and "re-exported" goods - i.e. items imported duty-free that might be assembled or repackaged in a foreign-trade zone and then exported, providing at least some temporary financial relief and sometimes more than that.

