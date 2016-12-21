Trump's Tragedy: Fears America could have doomed future

He was a highly effective campaigner, but will Donald Trump's rule be the end of the US as we know it? Picture Megan Cullen IN RECENT weeks there has been no end of American commentators willing to bet their credibility on the coming collapse of America, thanks to Trump. Francis Fukuyama made waves in recent days with a provocative piece in Prospect Magazine about how the retreat by America on the global stage is bigger than the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.