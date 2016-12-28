Truck Rolls Away From North Carolina Construction Site, Kills 5-Year-Old Boy
Authorities say a young boy has been killed by an unmanned truck that rolled down a hill after it wasn't properly secured at a construction site. Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton says the 5-year-old boy was playing in the neighborhood when the truck rolled away from the construction site where it was being loaded.
