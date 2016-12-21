Titans QB Mariota will have leg surgery on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will have surgery Wednesday for his broken right leg, and coach Mike Mularkey says the recovery process will take four to five months. Mularkey said Monday that Mariota will have a plate inserted over the break by Dr. Bob Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
