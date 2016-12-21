The North Carolina Legislature Fails to Repeal HB2
After calling a one-day special session, the Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature failed to repeal a bill that blocks protections for members of the LGBTQ community, specifically people who identify as transgender. House Bill 2 bans local ordinances and statutes from protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
