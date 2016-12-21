The Latest: Protesters eye surprises ...

The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weighs HB2 repeal

There are 1 comment on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from Yesterday, titled The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weighs HB2 repeal. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

Opponents of HB2 hold signs outside the North Carolina House chambers gallery as the North Carolina General Assembly convenes for a special session at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. North Carolina's legislature reconvened Wednesday to decide whether enough lawmakers are willing to repeal a 9-month-old law that limited LGBT rights, including which bathrooms transgender people can use in public schools and government buildings.

kyman

Nicholasville, KY

#1 4 hrs ago
when you hear your daughter or son sucking on a polr or taking one then you will see why men use mens room and ladies use ladies room,, this way there will be no abuse,,,you weirdo people who born a woman and think you are a man with that butch hair cut and long chain bill fold,and men who like to be fudged and the rest of you sicko weirdos use the outside bath
Chicago, IL

