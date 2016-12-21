The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weighs HB2 repeal
There are 1 comment on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from Yesterday, titled The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weighs HB2 repeal. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:
Opponents of HB2 hold signs outside the North Carolina House chambers gallery as the North Carolina General Assembly convenes for a special session at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. North Carolina's legislature reconvened Wednesday to decide whether enough lawmakers are willing to repeal a 9-month-old law that limited LGBT rights, including which bathrooms transgender people can use in public schools and government buildings.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
when you hear your daughter or son sucking on a polr or taking one then you will see why men use mens room and ladies use ladies room,, this way there will be no abuse,,,you weirdo people who born a woman and think you are a man with that butch hair cut and long chain bill fold,and men who like to be fudged and the rest of you sicko weirdos use the outside bath
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge...
|1 hr
|fred
|12
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|3 hr
|FUBAR
|4
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|10 hr
|BHM5267
|43
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|12 hr
|Alt Right Sucks
|19
|Court unseals search warrant for Hillary Clinto...
|18 hr
|Waco1910
|4
|The Latest: McCrory says he'll call session to ...
|20 hr
|Waco1910
|3
|North Carolina lawmakers meeting to consider HB...
|20 hr
|Waco1910
|8
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC