The Daily News-Record story from Monday Dec 19, titled The Latest: McCrory says he'll call session to undo HB2.

North Carolina's outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory says he will call a special session so that legislators can repeal a law limiting protections for LGBT people. McCrory issued a statement Monday not long after the state's incoming governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, said that legislators plan to come back Tuesday for a special session to repeal the law.

