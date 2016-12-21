The Latest: McCrory says he'll call session to undo HB2
North Carolina's outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory says he will call a special session so that legislators can repeal a law limiting protections for LGBT people. McCrory issued a statement Monday not long after the state's incoming governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, said that legislators plan to come back Tuesday for a special session to repeal the law.
#1 Monday
Not much to say here. Citizens of North Carolina take note of who is who and make your voices heard.
#2 Tuesday
Seems McCrory is repenting? Is that possible?
Since: Nov 16
406
#3 20 hrs ago
Bathroom bill repeal defeated. That's possible.
