There are 3 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from Monday Dec 19, titled The Latest: McCrory says he'll call session to undo HB2. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

North Carolina's outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory says he will call a special session so that legislators can repeal a law limiting protections for LGBT people. McCrory issued a statement Monday not long after the state's incoming governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, said that legislators plan to come back Tuesday for a special session to repeal the law.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 Monday
Not much to say here. Citizens of North Carolina take note of who is who and make your voices heard.
What the What

Beverly, MA

#2 Tuesday
Seems McCrory is repenting? Is that possible?
Waco1910

Since: Nov 16

406

Lenoir, NC

#3 20 hrs ago
Bathroom bill repeal defeated. That's possible.
