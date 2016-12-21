Reports say 4 people found shot dead in eastern NC home
Local media reports say authorities in North Carolina are investigating the shooting deaths of four people inside a home about 50 miles east of Raleigh. Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the shooting deaths of four people inside a home in Wilson County.
