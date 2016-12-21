Police: Man who kicked in apartment door hit with firewood

Authorities say a man accused of kicking in the door of an apartment in North Carolina was met by a man who bashed him in the face with a piece of firewood. Raleigh Police spokesman Jim Sughrue told local media that 27-year-old Matthew Lawrence Bergstedt kicked in the apartment's back door Monday evening, but encountered a 20-year-old man inside who struck Bergstedt with the firewood.

