Open enrollment continues through Jan. 31
Free, local, in-person assistance is available to help individuals create or update their Marketplace account; enroll or change their 2017 Marketplace health plan; or apply for an exemption to avoid the penalty for not having health insurance. The last chance to enroll for during Open Enrollment is January 16-31.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|1 hr
|Off Topic
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|1 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|58
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|11 hr
|Randy Cummings
|4
|7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in...
|Dec 26
|everyone
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|Dec 25
|Hoax News
|24
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|Dec 25
|lides
|23
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC