North Carolina lawmakers meeting to consider HB2 repeal

North Carolina's legislature is reconvening to see if enough lawmakers are willing to repeal a 9-month-old law that limited LGBT rights, including which bathrooms transgender people can use in public schools and government buildings. House and Senate members planned to meet in the capital Wednesday for a special session two days after the Charlotte City Council gutted an ordinance that in March led the Republican-controlled General Assembly to pass House Bill 2, known by some as the "bathroom bill."
Short term is not looking progressive for that state, but barring a complete fascist takeoever it will be reliably blue even before TX is.
HB2 should be nationwide.
NC's republicans must have run out of lies and don't know what to do next
Its 4:00 PM and we're still waiting for a puff of white smoke
The white will come out after you puff on it a while. You should know that by now.
Your wish will come true after North Carolina secedes and becomes a sovereign nation
They can call themselves 'North Carolexit' and require baby homophobes to wear NC uniforms
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-6Ik9ukVBUJs/U62zSQV...
My wish will come true when all these sissy liberals stop playing make believe and join us once again in reality.
What they did, pervert, was kill the bill.
Jokes on you. ;)
Not possible.
