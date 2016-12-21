There are on the KSLA-TV Shreveport story from Yesterday, titled North Carolina lawmakers meeting to consider HB2 repeal. In it, KSLA-TV Shreveport reports that:

North Carolina's legislature is reconvening to see if enough lawmakers are willing to repeal a 9-month-old law that limited LGBT rights, including which bathrooms transgender people can use in public schools and government buildings. House and Senate members planned to meet in the capital Wednesday for a special session two days after the Charlotte City Council gutted an ordinance that in March led the Republican-controlled General Assembly to pass House Bill 2, known by some as the "bathroom bill."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.