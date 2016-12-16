North Carolina gov.-elect sues over law stripping his powers
In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, North Carolina's Governor-elect Roy Cooper holds a press conference to criticize efforts by Republicans to cut the power of the governor's office during the special session of the General Assembly that is going on a few blocks away in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina's incoming Democratic governor has sued over a new law passed by Republican legislators to limit his powers as he prepares to take office. Cooper filed the lawsuit Friday, Dec. 30 over the law that ends the control governors exert over statewide and county election boards.
