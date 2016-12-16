North Carolina gov.-elect sues over l...

North Carolina gov.-elect sues over law stripping his powers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, North Carolina's Governor-elect Roy Cooper holds a press conference to criticize efforts by Republicans to cut the power of the governor's office during the special session of the General Assembly that is going on a few blocks away in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina's incoming Democratic governor has sued over a new law passed by Republican legislators to limit his powers as he prepares to take office. Cooper filed the lawsuit Friday, Dec. 30 over the law that ends the control governors exert over statewide and county election boards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... 46 min Fcvk tRump 2
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 8 hr spocko 59
News Guess Who's coming to casino 21 hr Randy Cummings 4
News 7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in... Dec 26 everyone 1
News The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc... Dec 25 Hoax News 24
News Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15) Dec 25 lides 23
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... Dec 23 Just Wondering 9
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,479,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC