North Carolina Families Find Schools in Their Area Through Innovative New Web App

The NC Schools Around Me web app - www.ncschoolsaroundme.com - is a project of Parents for Educational Freedom in families with a central database to search the schools in their area including traditional public schools, public charter schools, and private schools enrolled in the state's Opportunity Scholarship Program.

