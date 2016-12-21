North Carolina "Bathroom Bill" Remains Despite Economic Pressures
North Carolina officials decided to keep the state's " bathroom bill " after being unable to reach an agreement to repeal it Wednesday. State legislators voted to keep House Bill 2, the state's transgender bathroom bill, after being called into a special legislation, reports NBC News.
