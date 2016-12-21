North Carolina Bathroom Bill Leaking Support As Lawmakers Call Special Session To Re-consider
North Carolina 's so-called " bathroom bill " looks to have sprung a leak this morning when the Charlotte City Council voted to repeal its own ordinance requiring transgender people to use the bathroom of the gender assigned to them at birth. Almost immediately after the strike-down of the ordinance that gave birth to the statewide law, outgoing Governor Pat McCrory announced a special session would be called tomorrow at which House Bill 2 would be reconsidered.
