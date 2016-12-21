NC Supreme Court slaps lawmakers in Asheville water fight
North Carolina's highest court says state legislators went too far in stripping Asheville of the municipal water system it built with taxes, borrowing and grants. The state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the General Assembly violated the state Constitution by interfering in local government decisions involving health and sanitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|8 min
|lides
|23
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|1 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Fri
|Just Wondering
|9
|North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge...
|Fri
|troll
|21
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|Fri
|TomInElPaso
|23
|North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as cult...
|Fri
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|46
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC