Minnesota-bound plane makes emergency landing in Chicago
A Minnesota-bound American Airlines flight has made a safe emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein says the plane was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Minneapolis when an indicator in the cockpit reported a potential mechanical issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|19 min
|True Judgment
|51
|7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in...
|Dec 26
|everyone
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|Dec 25
|Hoax News
|24
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|Dec 25
|lides
|23
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 25
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
|North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge...
|Dec 23
|troll
|21
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC