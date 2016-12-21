Lubbock-Cooper ISD sends about 400 cards to child with leukemia
A five-year-old boy in North Carolina is not only waiting patiently for Santa this Christmas, but for letters he requested. Hayden Drake is battling leukemia in North Carolina, and hoped to read a lot of Christmas cards during his chemotherapy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|7 min
|lides
|23
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|1 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Fri
|Just Wondering
|9
|North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge...
|Fri
|troll
|21
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|Fri
|TomInElPaso
|23
|North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as cult...
|Fri
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|46
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC