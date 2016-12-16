Januaries of the Past

Januaries of the Past

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Walleye Insider

January is typically the most problematic month of the year for Midwest finesse anglers in northeastern Kansas, and to some extent it is that way at scores of waterways across the nation. Despite the difficult black bass fishing that we endure in January, we have been able to publish 50,339 words since 2012 about how Midwest finesse anglers deal with the weather and their quarries in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walleye Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year 12 hr Dr Wu 5
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 16 hr FormerParatrooper 61
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... 18 hr Dr Wu 3
News Guess Who's coming to casino Fri Randy Cummings 4
News 7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in... Dec 26 everyone 1
News The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc... Dec 25 Hoax News 24
News Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15) Dec 25 lides 23
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,507,819

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC