Januaries of the Past

January is typically the most problematic month of the year for Midwest finesse anglers in northeastern Kansas, and to some extent it is that way at scores of waterways across the nation. Despite the difficult black bass fishing that we endure in January, we have been able to publish 50,339 words since 2012 about how Midwest finesse anglers deal with the weather and their quarries in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

