House Committee to Trump: Improve Gov't Communication to Fight Terror
A House committee examining America's fight against terrorism has some recommendations for President-elect Donald Trump's administration, starting with having better communication. The House Financial Services Committee's Task Force to Investigate Terrorism Financing, a bipartisan group of lawmakers, released its report this week and suggested that communication between government agencies, private businesses, and foreign countries needs to be improved.
