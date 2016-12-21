History can teach both parties

History can teach both parties

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anson Record

Precisely four times in modern North Carolina history, voters have elected a new governor or lieutenant governor of one party and legislative majorities of the other party. In all four instances, the legislature stripped the newly elected executives of some power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15) 8 min lides 23
News Guess Who's coming to casino 1 hr THE PRETENDERS 2
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... Fri Just Wondering 9
News North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge... Fri troll 21
News The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc... Fri TomInElPaso 23
News North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as cult... Fri Logic Analysis 3
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... Fri slick willie expl... 46
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,331

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC