Historians boycotting North Carolina over bathroom bill move conference to Baltimore

Business historians across the country have joined a boycott of North Carolina over the state's controversial transgender law and moved their 2018 conference to Baltimore's Inner Harbor . The Business History Conference is expected to bring 350 guests and $120,000 in spending to Baltimore, said Roger Horowitz, the group's secretary-treasurer.

