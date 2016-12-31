He was assaulted and called un-American at a Trump rally. Can he forgive the man who did it?
They hadn't seen each other since the day one attacked the other, and now it was nine months later, and they were approaching a county courthouse to face each other for the second time in their lives. First came John Franklin McGraw, 79, who goes by "Quick Draw McGraw" and spends his days in a cowboy hat and leather boots with two-inch heels A because, he says, "a cowboy can't be 5-foot-8."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b...
|2 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|1
|16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year
|17 hr
|Dr Wu
|5
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|22 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|60
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Sat
|Dr Wu
|3
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Fri
|Randy Cummings
|4
|7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in...
|Dec 26
|everyone
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|Dec 25
|Hoax News
|24
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC