Gov.-elect Roy Cooper says North Caro...

Gov.-elect Roy Cooper says North Carolina will repeal HB2 law

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: New York Daily News

North Carolina legislators will repeal the contentious HB2 law that limited protections for LGBT people and led to an economic backlash, the state's incoming governor said Monday. Gov.-elect Roy Cooper made the surprising announcement just weeks before he takes office and shortly after the Charlotte City Council voted to repeal its own local nondiscrimination ordinance enacted in early 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Carolina Senate rejects repeal of transge... 1 hr fred 12
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... 3 hr FUBAR 4
News The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig... 4 hr kyman 1
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 11 hr BHM5267 43
News The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc... 12 hr Alt Right Sucks 19
News Court unseals search warrant for Hillary Clinto... 18 hr Waco1910 4
News The Latest: McCrory says he'll call session to ... 20 hr Waco1910 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,514

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC