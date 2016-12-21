FORECAST: Warm temperatures, small ch...

FORECAST: Warm temperatures, small chance for rain in Charlotte

12 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

TUESDAY: A line of showers and storms in Tennessee will make it's way into North Carolina, but will fall apart as it moves intot he mountains. The high country has the best chance for rain and there will be a small shower chance around Charlotte.

